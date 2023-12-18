Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $7.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.80.

Global Business Travel Group stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Global Business Travel Group has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $8.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.28. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Business Travel Group will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

