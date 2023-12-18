Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global System Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global System Dynamics Stock Performance

Global System Dynamics stock opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03. Global System Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

Get Global System Dynamics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Global System Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSD. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global System Dynamics in the first quarter worth $1,399,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global System Dynamics in the first quarter worth $1,337,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global System Dynamics in the first quarter worth $1,335,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global System Dynamics in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global System Dynamics in the first quarter worth $1,057,000. 24.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global System Dynamics Company Profile

Global System Dynamics, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on the farming and national security sectors, including farming related operations and businesses that support the farming industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global System Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global System Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.