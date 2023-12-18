GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $70.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $58.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $48.12 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.71.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 18.47%. Research analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

