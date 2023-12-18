Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of GORO opened at $0.32 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $45.42 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gold Resource will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 1,039.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 636,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 580,797 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gold Resource by 71.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

