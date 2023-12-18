Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

NASDAQ GRVY opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. Gravity has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $82.48.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gravity by 1,366.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gravity by 80.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gravity by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

