Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Gravity Price Performance
NASDAQ GRVY opened at $73.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. Gravity has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $82.48.
Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 37.33% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $130.69 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Gravity
Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.
