Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Performance

Shares of GLDD opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12 month low of $4.74 and a 12 month high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $491.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $117.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 404,671 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,274,000 after acquiring an additional 849,506 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,932,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 681,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 49,698 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

