Green Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after buying an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after buying an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $253.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.90. The company has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.51, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.93.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

