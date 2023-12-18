Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 19.6% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in ServiceNow by 47.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,096,000 after buying an additional 27,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.39.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $698.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $586.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.62 and a 1-year high of $720.68. The company has a market cap of $143.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total transaction of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 752 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.54, for a total value of $505,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

