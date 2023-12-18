Greenfield Savings Bank Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,335,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $132.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

