Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) CEO Buys $24,817.65 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CEO George Arison purchased 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $24,817.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,485,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,452,077.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Grindr stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Grindr Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.74.
Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%.
Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.
