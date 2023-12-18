Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) CEO Buys $24,817.65 in Stock

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) CEO George Arison purchased 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.45 per share, with a total value of $24,817.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,485,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,452,077.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. Grindr Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $8.74.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $70.26 million during the quarter. Grindr had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 40.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grindr by 567.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 2,186.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 852,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 349,012 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 649.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 288,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 94,367 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

