Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $57,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.4 %

GO stock opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.92. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $36.54.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2,764.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,424,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,730 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 1,174.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after buying an additional 1,615,038 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,919,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,394,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,091,000 after buying an additional 920,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,103,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,482,000 after buying an additional 814,636 shares during the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

