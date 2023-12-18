GSK plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,566.36 ($19.66).

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($19.77) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSK

GSK Stock Up 1.2 %

GSK Dividend Announcement

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,436 ($18.03) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,441.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,414.20. The stock has a market cap of £58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.29. GSK has a 1-year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,563.20 ($19.62).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,783.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GSK news, insider Hal Barron purchased 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($47.74) per share, with a total value of £8,328.57 ($10,455.15). 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GSK

(Get Free Report

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.