Guggenheim Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $95.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETSY. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.00.

ETSY opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.02. Etsy has a 1-year low of $58.20 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.96.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $652,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,005.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $65,615.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,490 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd boosted its stake in Etsy by 2.9% during the first quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 4,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Etsy by 121.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 41.7% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

