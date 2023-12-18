Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 31,010 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,010 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after buying an additional 2,843,930 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Sempra by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,848,000 after buying an additional 1,652,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $75.22 on Monday. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

