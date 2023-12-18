Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,279,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,197,000 after buying an additional 240,664 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $718,850,000 after buying an additional 434,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VLO opened at $128.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.99 and a 200 day moving average of $126.28. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

