Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,182 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.46 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

