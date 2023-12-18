Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $20.89 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,560 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,230 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $20,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $49.87 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $202.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.39.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $242,627.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,884.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,538 shares of company stock worth $1,465,217. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. New Street Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

