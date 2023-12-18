Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,720 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 118,217 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,705,000 after buying an additional 21,411 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.85.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.6 %

ADSK stock opened at $242.29 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $243.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,139 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,157. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.