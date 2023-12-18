Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,093 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,568 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in General Motors by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

