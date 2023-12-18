Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,319 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $585.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $516.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $590.15.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.