Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,210 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.0 %

SHW opened at $309.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $311.86.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

