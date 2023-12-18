Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 5,128 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MPC opened at $148.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

