Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 549 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,531,000 after purchasing an additional 530,893 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $951.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $953.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $940.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 4,064 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total transaction of $3,983,045.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

