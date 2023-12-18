Gunderson Capital Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,490 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 4.3% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,558,882 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,440,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,563,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,719 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.93.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0 %

TSLA stock opened at $253.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.87 and its 200 day moving average is $246.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

