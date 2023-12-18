Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 2.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 441 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $658.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $581.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.21. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $661.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COST. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

