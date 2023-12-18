Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,077 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,492 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,959,170,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $93.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $87.13.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

