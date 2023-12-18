Halpern Financial Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Halpern Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $354.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $304.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.34. The company has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HD

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.