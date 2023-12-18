Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.14% of Hasbro worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $50.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $42.66 and a one year high of $73.57.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

