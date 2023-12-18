HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Moleculin Biotech Price Performance
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
Further Reading
