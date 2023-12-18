Head-To-Head Analysis: Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Oxbridge Re’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenlight Capital Re $598.95 million 0.64 $25.34 million $2.79 3.89 Oxbridge Re $850,000.00 7.67 -$1.79 million ($1.11) -1.00

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Greenlight Capital Re and Oxbridge Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Greenlight Capital Re and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenlight Capital Re 16.20% 19.34% 6.23% Oxbridge Re N/A -49.29% -41.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.7% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

