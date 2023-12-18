Head to Head Comparison: Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) versus De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and De Grey Mining (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and De Grey Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $569.79 million 2.35 $35.92 million $0.90 8.13 De Grey Mining N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -203.51

Dundee Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than De Grey Mining. De Grey Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dundee Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 27.60% 16.21% 14.00% De Grey Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and De Grey Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 De Grey Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.84%. Given Dundee Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dundee Precious Metals is more favorable than De Grey Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats De Grey Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia. The company also holds interests in exploration and development properties in Ecuador, Serbia, and Canada. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

