Head-To-Head Comparison: ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) versus Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Free Report) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ZOZO and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZOZO N/A N/A N/A Chewy 0.10% 14.40% 1.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.3% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Chewy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZOZO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chewy $10.10 billion 0.90 $49.23 million $0.02 1,052.00

This table compares ZOZO and Chewy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Chewy has higher revenue and earnings than ZOZO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ZOZO and Chewy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZOZO 0 0 0 0 N/A Chewy 1 6 15 0 2.64

Chewy has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.26%. Given Chewy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than ZOZO.

Summary

Chewy beats ZOZO on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZOZO

ZOZO, Inc. operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform, a new way of shopping for clothes where users select their height and weight to purchase their ideal size; ZOZOUSED, a website for secondhand/vintage apparel; ZOZOFIT, a body management service; ZOZOGLASS, a skin tone capturing device that solves customers' challenge of cosmetic product color selection; ZOZOMAT, a 3D foot measuring tool; ZOZOSUIT, a 3D measurement bodysuit; and PayPay mall. In addition, it engages in the advertisement business. The company was formerly known as Start Today Co., Ltd. and changed its name to ZOZO, Inc. in October 2018. ZOZO, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. ZOZO, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Z Holdings Corporation.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications. The company offers approximately 110,000 products from 3,500 partner brands. Chewy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

