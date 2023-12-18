Head-To-Head Contrast: Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR)

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dine Brands Global and California Beach Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dine Brands Global $832.73 million 0.92 $81.11 million $4.81 10.26 California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dine Brands Global has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dine Brands Global 0 3 4 0 2.57 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Dine Brands Global and California Beach Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus target price of $58.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.90%. Given Dine Brands Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dine Brands Global is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Risk and Volatility

Dine Brands Global has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.59, indicating that its stock price is 659% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dine Brands Global and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dine Brands Global 9.07% -36.00% 5.91% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.6% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dine Brands Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dine Brands Global beats California Beach Restaurants on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations. It owns and franchises three restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar within the casual dining category; and IHOP in the family dining category of the restaurant industry; Fuzzy's Taco Shop within the fast-casual dining category. In addition, its Applebee's restaurants offer American fare with drinks and local draft beers; IHOP restaurants provide full table services, food and beverage; and Fuzzy's Taco Shop offers baja-style mexican food like baja tacos, chips and queso, guacamole and salsa made in house, and a full bar including margaritas, and cold draft beer. The company was formerly known as DineEquity, Inc. and changed its name to Dine Brands Global, Inc. in February 2018. Dine Brands Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About California Beach Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.