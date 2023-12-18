Head to Head Review: Edison International (NYSE:EIX) & Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF)

Terna (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) and Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Terna and Edison International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Terna alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terna N/A N/A N/A Edison International 8.75% 12.79% 2.52%

Dividends

Terna pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Edison International pays an annual dividend of $2.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Terna pays out 61.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Edison International pays out 91.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Edison International has increased its dividend for 21 consecutive years. Edison International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terna 0 3 0 0 2.00 Edison International 1 6 4 0 2.27

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Terna and Edison International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Edison International has a consensus price target of $71.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Edison International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Edison International is more favorable than Terna.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.2% of Terna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Edison International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Edison International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terna and Edison International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terna N/A N/A N/A $0.26 29.81 Edison International $16.65 billion 1.61 $824.00 million $3.21 21.82

Edison International has higher revenue and earnings than Terna. Edison International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Terna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Edison International beats Terna on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terna

(Get Free Report)

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems. The company also offers connectivity services, energy solutions, telecommunications systems and equipment, and operation and maintenance services. In addition, it designs, produces, commercializes, and repairs power transformers for electricity transmission and distribution grids, industrial transformers for the steel and metals industries, and special transformers for convertors used in electrochemical production; designs, produces, and supplies marine and terrestrial cables; implements and develops renewable energy projects; and undertakes private interconnector projects. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe. The company's transmission facilities consist of lines ranging from 55 kV to 500 kV and approximately 80 transmission substations; and distribution system consists of approximately 38,000 circuit-miles of overhead lines; approximately 31,000 circuit-miles of underground lines; and 730 substations. Edison International was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Terna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.