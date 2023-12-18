Head-To-Head Review: The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) versus Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) and The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and The Descartes Systems Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -23.69% -38.14% -17.67% The Descartes Systems Group 20.71% 9.92% 8.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Expensify and The Descartes Systems Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 2 4 2 0 2.00 The Descartes Systems Group 1 3 4 0 2.38

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Expensify currently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 178.97%. The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus target price of $87.63, indicating a potential upside of 3.96%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Expensify is more favorable than The Descartes Systems Group.

56.7% of Expensify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.7% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Expensify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The Descartes Systems Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Expensify and The Descartes Systems Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $158.95 million 1.01 -$27.01 million ($0.46) -5.07 The Descartes Systems Group $549.85 million 13.04 $102.24 million $1.31 64.34

The Descartes Systems Group has higher revenue and earnings than Expensify. Expensify is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Descartes Systems Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Expensify has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Descartes Systems Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Descartes Systems Group beats Expensify on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services. It also offers its customers to use its modular, software-as-a-service, and data solutions to route, schedule, track, and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate, and execute shipments; rate, audit, and pay transportation invoices; access and analyze global trade data; research and perform trade tariff and duty calculations; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and various other logistics processes. In addition, the company also provides cloud-based ecommerce warehouse management solutions; consulting, implementation, and training services; and maintenance and support services. It serves transportation providers, logistics service providers, and distribution-intensive companies, as well as manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and business service providers. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

