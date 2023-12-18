Head to Head Review: ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR) versus Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) and ULURU (OTCMKTS:ULUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and ULURU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 12.92% 20.15% 10.24% ULURU N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and ULURU’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $39.96 billion 4.66 $6.93 billion $2.94 36.49 ULURU N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than ULURU.

73.7% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Abbott Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of ULURU shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ULURU has a beta of -3.13, indicating that its share price is 413% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Abbott Laboratories and ULURU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 4 9 0 2.69 ULURU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $117.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.80%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than ULURU.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats ULURU on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon. The Diagnostic Products segment offers laboratory systems in the areas of immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, and transfusion; molecular diagnostics systems that automate the extraction, purification, and preparation of DNA and RNA from patient samples, as well as detect and measure infectious agents; point of care systems; cartridges for testing blood; rapid diagnostics lateral flow testing products; molecular point-of-care testing for HIV, SARS-CoV-2, influenza A and B, RSV, and strep A; cardiometabolic test systems; drug and alcohol test, and remote patient monitoring and consumer self-test systems; and informatics and automation solutions for use in laboratories. The Nutritional Products segment provides pediatric and adult nutritional products. The Medical Devices segment offers rhythm management, electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular, and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases; and diabetes care products, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. Abbott Laboratories was founded in 1888 and is based in North Chicago, Illinois.

About ULURU

ULURU Inc., a specialty medical technology company, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its patented Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies in the United States and internationally. The company provides Altrazeal, a transforming powder dressing that is used for the treatment of various wounds, such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, and surgical and traumatic wounds, as well as chronic wounds, including diabetic foot, venous leg, and pressure ulcers. Its products also include Aphthasol paste for the treatment of canker sores; OraDisc A for canker sores; and OraDisc B, which is used for the treatment and management of oral pain. ULURU Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Addison, Texas.

