Head-To-Head Survey: Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) & ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI)

Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS – Get Free Report) and ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Artemis Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artemis Therapeutics -299.54% N/A -425.51% ASP Isotopes N/A -129.79% -101.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Artemis Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ASP Isotopes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artemis Therapeutics $310,000.00 179.98 -$1.36 million N/A N/A ASP Isotopes N/A N/A -$4.95 million ($0.45) -3.98

This table compares Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Artemis Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ASP Isotopes.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Artemis Therapeutics and ASP Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artemis Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ASP Isotopes 0 0 1 0 3.00

ASP Isotopes has a consensus price target of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 81.56%. Given ASP Isotopes’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASP Isotopes is more favorable than Artemis Therapeutics.

Summary

ASP Isotopes beats Artemis Therapeutics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artemis Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Artemis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops new treatments for serious and life-threatening infections. It Includes cytomegalovirus and malaria. The company was founded on April 22, 1997 and was headquartered in New York, NY.

About ASP Isotopes

(Get Free Report)

ASP Isotopes Inc., a pre-commercial stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It develops Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company also Uranium-235, an isotope of uranium for carbon-free energy industry. ASP Isotopes Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.