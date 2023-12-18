Head to Head Survey: Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) & Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR)

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) and Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Reservoir Media’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Gamer Pakistan alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gamer Pakistan N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Reservoir Media $134.98 million 3.27 $2.54 million ($0.02) -341.00

Reservoir Media has higher revenue and earnings than Gamer Pakistan.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

43.0% of Reservoir Media shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Reservoir Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gamer Pakistan and Reservoir Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamer Pakistan N/A -758.65% -145.17% Reservoir Media -0.93% 1.33% 0.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gamer Pakistan and Reservoir Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gamer Pakistan 0 0 0 0 N/A Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00

Reservoir Media has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.95%. Given Reservoir Media’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Gamer Pakistan.

Summary

Reservoir Media beats Gamer Pakistan on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gamer Pakistan

(Get Free Report)

Gamer Pakistan Inc. operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Reservoir Media

(Get Free Report)

Reservoir Media, Inc. operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.