Head-To-Head Survey: HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) vs. TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and TC Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $195.23 million 2.38 $44.19 million $3.08 8.68 TC Bancshares $15.54 million 4.15 $1.76 million N/A N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 20.48% 11.84% 1.24% TC Bancshares 0.72% 0.18% 0.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and TC Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

HomeTrust Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.51%. Given HomeTrust Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HomeTrust Bancshares is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.7% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HomeTrust Bancshares beats TC Bancshares on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations. Its loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. The company also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. In addition, it invests in debt securities issued by the United States government agencies and government-sponsored enterprises, municipal and corporate bonds, commercial paper, and certificates of deposit insured by the federal deposit insurance corporation. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

