Head-To-Head Survey: WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) vs. TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WCF Bancorp and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial 11.88% 4.01% 0.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WCF Bancorp and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WCF Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TFS Financial $305.00 million 13.70 $75.25 million $0.27 55.19

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. TFS Financial pays out 418.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

TFS Financial beats WCF Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WCF Bancorp

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products. It operates through full-service offices in Webster City, Independence, and Tama, Iowa. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Webster City, Iowa.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and multiple full-service branches and loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. TFS Financial Corporation was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

