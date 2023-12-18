Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 11,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana Glassman sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $77,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 717,074 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,810,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after purchasing an additional 401,949 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 123,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.63. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $395.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.41 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

