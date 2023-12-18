Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives $64.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.29.

HIBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Hibbett news, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,979 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth $50,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 32.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Price Performance

HIBB opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.03. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $75.38. The firm has a market cap of $814.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.70.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $431.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. Hibbett’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Articles

