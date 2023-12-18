Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,386,000 after purchasing an additional 425,269 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after purchasing an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after purchasing an additional 585,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,993,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of HR opened at $17.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.88. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

