Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $7,035,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 97.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 266,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 78.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,729,000 after buying an additional 195,749 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after purchasing an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $37.82 on Monday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $975.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.08 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

