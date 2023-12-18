Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after acquiring an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.3 %

AZN opened at $64.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $200.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

