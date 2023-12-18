Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR stock opened at $91.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.27. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $96.02.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

