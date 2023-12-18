Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Buys New Shares in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in Sony Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $490,000. Ninety One North America Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Sony Group during the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $92.69 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $74.81 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The stock has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

