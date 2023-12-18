Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $102,000 in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MU opened at $81.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $82.99.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 127,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $10,161,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares in the company, valued at $52,147,237.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $244,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,587.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 238,390 shares of company stock worth $18,140,303. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

