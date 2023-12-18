Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $110,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.