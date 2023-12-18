Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $113,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK opened at $304.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $248.71 and a 52-week high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.38 and its 200-day moving average is $296.56.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.81%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

